Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Outlook for TSE:SOI Q3 Earnings

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSE:SOI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saturn Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Saturn Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Saturn Oil & Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.
Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile
Sirios Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company aims to discover a world-class gold deposit in the James Bay region, in Quebec, Canada. The company owns projects such as Cheechoo, Aquilon, Niska, Solo and Pontax. The firm’s flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saturn Oil & Gas
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.