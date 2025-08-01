Assetmark Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

