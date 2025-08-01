Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,332 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 628,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 533,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 501,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,177,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

