Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3%

United Rentals stock opened at $882.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $761.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $903.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

