Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $297,508.08 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 29,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $297,508.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 653,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,898.26. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 18th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 1,136 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $11,360.00.
- On Friday, June 27th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 19,809 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $198,486.18.
Arteris Trading Down 5.6%
Shares of AIP opened at $9.86 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Arteris
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.