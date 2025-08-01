Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells $297,508.08 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 29,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $297,508.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 653,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,898.26. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 1,136 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $11,360.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 19,809 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $198,486.18.

Shares of AIP opened at $9.86 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

