ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

ARM stock opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.21, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 4.19. ARM has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $170,287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ARM by 3,853.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,180,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,901,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

