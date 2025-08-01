Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.25 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,368,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,179,000 after acquiring an additional 765,447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,614,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,953,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,719,000 after acquiring an additional 799,876 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $176.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

