Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.24 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after acquiring an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,543,000 after acquiring an additional 932,158 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

