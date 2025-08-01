Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,559,812. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

