Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,214 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 268.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 530,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after acquiring an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 473,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

