ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at UBS Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

