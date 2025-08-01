Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APLD has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 6.04. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

