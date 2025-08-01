Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Apple Trading Down 0.7%

Apple stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

