Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.