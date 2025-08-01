Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.98.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
