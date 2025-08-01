Andrew Brooks Carstensen Acquires 252,000 Shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Brooks Carstensen purchased 252,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$23,940.00.

Andrew Brooks Carstensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Summit Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, July 31st, Andrew Brooks Carstensen purchased 35,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,325.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Andrew Brooks Carstensen acquired 203,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,285.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Andrew Brooks Carstensen bought 10,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$800.00.

Sun Summit Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.