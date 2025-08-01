Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.