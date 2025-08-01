Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

