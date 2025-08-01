American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

