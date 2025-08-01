American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Insider Anna Marrs Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $299.19 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

