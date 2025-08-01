Altiora Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Altiora Financial Group LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

