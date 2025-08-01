Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Finviz reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

