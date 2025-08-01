Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,160 ($54.95) and last traded at GBX 4,161 ($54.97). Approximately 2,365,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 366,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,165 ($55.02).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,835.05.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

