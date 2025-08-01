Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $827,000 Stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atle Fund Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 105,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

SMMT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.56 and a beta of -1.01.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.