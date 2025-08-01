Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AES were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AES by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AES by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

