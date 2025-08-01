Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 142 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,785 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,198,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,151,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,994.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,964.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,937.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,541,610. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

