Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Albany International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 20.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.