Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,558 shares of company stock worth $219,678,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.41 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

