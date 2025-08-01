AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 133.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

