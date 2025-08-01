AE Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $895,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $186.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

