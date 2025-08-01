AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial System in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial System by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Community Financial System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBU. Wall Street Zen raised Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

