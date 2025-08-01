AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 803 United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $274.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.07. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

