AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $174.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

