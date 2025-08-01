Adam Scott Levy Sells 807 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,026. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Scott Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $884,493.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Adam Scott Levy sold 12,946 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $181,761.84.

On Friday, July 11th, Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $155,453.10.

Shares of MLYS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,147,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,619,000 after buying an additional 1,296,296 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 603,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 897,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price target on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

