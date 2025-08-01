Adam Scott Levy Sells 807 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,026. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adam Scott Levy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 30th, Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $884,493.00.
- On Monday, July 28th, Adam Scott Levy sold 12,946 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $181,761.84.
- On Friday, July 11th, Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $155,453.10.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MLYS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,147,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,619,000 after buying an additional 1,296,296 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 603,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 897,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price target on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.
View Our Latest Report on Mineralys Therapeutics
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.