Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,180 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.93 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $266.13 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.18.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.