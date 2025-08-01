89,784 Shares in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $23,213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000.

Get SailPoint alerts:

SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $22.34 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SailPoint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SailPoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIL

About SailPoint

(Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.