54,278 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2,043.18%. The company had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.