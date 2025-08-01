3,000 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.