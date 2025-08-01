1,682 Shares in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 89.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ferrari by 17.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 411,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $439.44 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.71. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.