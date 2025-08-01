152,580 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 88.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 261,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FIGS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 69,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.15 and a beta of 1.32. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.