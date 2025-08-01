14,618 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.