10,600 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,924,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SILA stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Sila Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.