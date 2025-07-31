Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

