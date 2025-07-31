Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sysco by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 85,980 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.