Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.08 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.75.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $435.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.58 and a 200 day moving average of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.97 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.