Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $333.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.21. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

