Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 287 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $167.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.56 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

