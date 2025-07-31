Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Zoetis Q1 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2027 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,269.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 248,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.