Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $254,000 in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FTS opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

