XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.89 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.6%

COLM stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

