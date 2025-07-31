XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,760 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 263.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $880.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $758.38 and its 200-day moving average is $698.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $903.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

